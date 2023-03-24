Watch: A Mention Of Raghav Chadha's Viral Video With Actor In Parliament

A video of Raghav Chadha with Parineeti Chopra went viral on social media.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday politely rejected a suspension of business notice given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha with reference to his videos with actor Parineeti Chopra circulating on social media. In his remarks, Mr Dhankar said Mr Chadha has "occupied enough space on social media". The AAP leader had given a notice to discuss the withdrawal of the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued by Interpol against fugitive Mehul Choksi in the Upper House of Parliament.

"To discuss the withdrawal of red corner notice issued by Interpol in the name of the fugitive economic offender, Mehul Choksi who is involved in the fraud of Rs 13,500 crores, on account of Indian Government's failure to put a strong case before Interpol and the inability of the Government of India in extraditing Mehul Choksi," Mr Chadha had stated in the letter sent to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Pointing out that he has occupied enough space on social media, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, "This may be a day of silence for you." The other members present in the House burst out in laughter at the Chairman's comments.

Mr Chadha was recently seen coming out of a restaurant in Mumbai with Ms Chopra. The video gained traction on social media after which the AAP leader was asked about it outside Parliament on Friday.

"Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)," he said in response.

When further pressed about the video and his marriage plans, the AAP leader said, "Aapko bataenge jab karenge to (Will let you know when I get married)."

Mr Chadha kept smiling while answering the questions.