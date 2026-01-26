PM Modi Praises 'Bhajan Clubbing': All About The Gen Z Spiritual Movement That's Taking India By Storm

Trust Gen Z to reinvent everyday traditions and breathe fresh life into spirituality. One standout example is the explosive rise of 'Bhajan clubbing' - a cultural trend that blends timeless devotional bhajans and kirtans with high-energy club vibes, electronic beats, laser lights, and concert-level production. This isn't your grandparents' quiet temple session but crowds of young people dancing ecstatically to remixed versions of classics like the Hanuman Chalisa, Achyutam Keshavam, or Radhe Krishna chants, all amplified by thumping bass drops, live guitars, and DJs spinning devotional fusion tracks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted this rising trend in his 130th episode of Mann Ki Baat, praising how 'bhajan-clubbing' merges spirituality with modernity while preserving the sanctity of bhajans. His endorsement amplified the buzz, with event tickets selling out faster than ever.

Our Gen-Z is taking to Bhajan Clubbing...it is spirituality and modernity merging beautifully, particularly keeping in mind the sanctity of the Bhajans. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/AIG4K55bOr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2026

A Gen Z spiritual movement

Primarily led by Gen Z, the movement focuses on "sober highs," mindfulness, and community without the typical nightlife elements of alcohol or smoking. The trend has surged in popularity since around 2024 - 2025, gaining massive traction among young Indians and even millennials seeking meaningful alternatives to conventional nightlife. This phenomenon reimagines traditional devotional music like bhajans, kirtans, and chants dedicated to deities like Krishna, Hanuman, or Shiva, by fusing them with high-energy electronic beats, techno rhythms, EDM drops, live guitars, and club-like production.

Post-pandemic fatigue with superficial partying, rising mental health awareness, and a desire for community have fuelled its appeal.

Why is the trend gaining popularity?

Cultural Reclamation: Gen Z is reconnecting with their roots and traditions, but in a modern and stylish way.

Community Building: Bhajan clubbing offers a sense of community and belonging, filling the void left by social media.

Mental Wellness: The collective energy and spiritual vibe provide a calming and uplifting experience.

Inclusivity: Events are open to all, regardless of age, background, or faith.

The event's atmosphere mirrors a full-fledged rave or music festival with neon visuals, synchronised lights. Viral videos on the internet show packed floors swaying in unison, proving that ancient bhakti can thrive on the dance floor.

See a few videos here:

I just found out that there is a thing called Bhajan Jamming - where young people come to a concert - but not for classical rock or metal, it's for bhajans. pic.twitter.com/rQuL4A0TFf — Hardik Rajgor (@Hardism) November 30, 2025

Gen Z Started A Revolution.......Bhajan Clubbing 🔥🙏🏼🚩 pic.twitter.com/VEAORrt0zh — 🦋Anjna🦋 (@SaffronQueen_) September 24, 2025

The movement has gained significant traction, with events selling out quickly and tickets ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 1,300. Cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata are hosting bhajan clubbing events, and the trend is even spreading to the US. Sibling duo (Prachi and Raghav Aggarwal), Keshavam band-- a Delhi-based devotional rock band, and Good Deeds Club -- an organisation in Chennai that hosts large-scale bhajan clubbing events, are some names leading this trend.

Several factors explain its meteoric rise

Post-pandemic, many young Indians sought meaningful alternatives to conventional nightlife, which often involved alcohol, late nights, and superficial connections. Bhajan clubbing offers a "sober high"-- an euphoric, collective energy derived from chanting, dancing, and shared devotion rather than substances. Many participants also describe it as therapeutic -- the repetitive mantras combined with pulsating music create a trance-like state, promoting mindfulness and emotional release.

The format is highly adaptable and inclusive. Events range from intimate cafe jam sessions to large-scale venues with neon lights, laser shows, and professional DJs or bands remixing classics like Hanuman Chalisa, Achyutam Keshavam, or Sufi-inspired qawwalis.

Some organisers also emphasise wellness elements, incorporating breathwork, meditation breaks, or eco-friendly themes.

Bhajan clubbing also represents a broader reimagining of spirituality in modern India. Young people, often distanced from ritualistic religion, find a non-judgmental space for self-expression, community, and inner peace in these gatherings.