'Pay Only $1.99': US Company Launches AI-Powered Jesus Avatar For Spiritual Guidance

The recent surge in artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots has seen users turn to Large Language Models (LLMs) for everything from medical advice to digital companionship. Capitalising on this trend, the US-based company, Just Like Me, has bridged the gap between faith and technology by launching an AI-powered Jesus avatar. Users can now engage in video calls with the digital avatar for $1.99 per minute or opt for a 45-minute monthly subscription priced at $49.99.

The company says this AI avatar was created to provide "spiritual companionship" for those seeking daily guidance. The avatar's appearance is based on Jonathan Roumie's depiction of Jesus in The Chosen, and its knowledge base is drawn from the King James Bible alongside various collected sermons.

"Talk to Jesus for spiritual companionship that facilitates a deeper, more personal, and consistently accessible engagement with the teachings and spirit of Jesus Christ for millions worldwide, fostering genuine spiritual growth and hope," reads the avatar's description.

The Jesus avatar reportedly blinks slowly on a vertical screen, pauses before responding, and speaks through lips not-quite in sync across multiple languages.

"You do feel a little accountable to the AI," CEO Chris Breed was quoted as saying by New York Post. "They're your friend. You've made an attachment,"

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'This Is Evil'

Reacting to the AI-avatar offering, the majority of social media users said no one in touch with their religious self needed to pay $1.99 to talk to Jesus.

"Actually, you don't need to pay $1.99 a minute to talk to Jesus. You can speak to Him directly for free," said one user, while another added: "This is evil. Capitalism has gone too far."

A third commented: "No self-proclaimed Christian should ever use this. This is the exact opposite of what Christianity is. You can speak with Jesus for free yourself, and it isn't some mockery of the Lord, some vibe coder put together."

A fourth said: "If I were Jonathan Roumie I would be horrified by this and doing everything in my power to make it stop."