Forget Gold And Oil: AI Tokens Are Becoming Wall Street's Next Big Bet

The global financial market is preparing for a significant shift as international exchanges lay the groundwork to trade artificial intelligence tokens as standard commodities. Just like gold and oil, we will soon be able to trade AI token futures, turning computing power into a heavily traded financial asset.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the Shanghai Futures Exchange in China is currently designing a derivatives market specifically for AI tokens. These tokens represent the fundamental building blocks used by contemporary large language models to process and generate data. Simultaneously, major Western institutions, including the CME Group and the Intercontinental Exchange, are working on launching futures contracts for renting graphics processing units, commonly known as GPUs.

The report by TechCrunch highlights an unprecedented global buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Cloud service providers, private equity firms, and infrastructure players have invested hundreds of billions of pounds into data centres, expecting demand for computing power to rise consistently. Major artificial intelligence enterprises already denominate their corporate pricing plans in tokens, with OpenAI charging fixed rates per million input and output tokens for its latest models.

By targeting artificial intelligence tokens, the upcoming derivative products will tie directly to how technology companies price their corporate services. This framework will give businesses, institutional investors, and data centre operators a reliable way to hedge against the volatile costs of compute. As the market matures, the transition from simple cloud rentals to sophisticated futures trading marks a turning point, firmly establishing digital computing power alongside traditional physical resources in the global commodities market.