Oracle Employee Battling Cancer Laid Off After Two Decades Of Service, Internet Reacts

A user on Reddit alleged that their father, an Oracle employee battling cancer, received a layoff email after dedicating 20 years to the company. The termination, part of Oracle's recent restructuring efforts, has sparked outrage and concern among colleagues and the tech community. The user claimed that the employee, whose identity was not revealed, received the news via email, with no prior warning or phone call. This approach has been criticised as insensitive, especially given the employee's health situation.

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"My dad has worked for Oracle for 20 years, worked for the same boss for 20 years. Not even a phone call. These companies are evil," the Reddit user on the employeesOfOracle subreddit claimed, which cannot be confirmed by NDTV. "What is he supposed to do for the next 2 years? Keep in mind, he has cancer, and now he has no health insurance."

Oracle's layoffs are reportedly part of a broader strategy to invest in AI and cloud infrastructure, with the company aiming to cut costs and redirect resources. As per reports, the layoffs could affect between 20,000 to 30,000 positions. Recently, over 3,000 employees were fired globally.

See the post here:

Social Media Reaction

The post gained significant traction in just four hours, with hundreds of views and nearly 250 upvotes. Online users took to the comment section to share their point of view.

"Sorry to hear. I was with company for 29 years and go laid off via email today. Stay strong . God bless you and your dad," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Many people who were the backbone in building the company and contributed a lot are laid off with an email. This is really not right," another wrote.

"Maybe you can pressure Oracle about insurance? Epic got public backlash for laying off a terminally ill brain cancer patient and they sorted the insurance out afterwards. Maybe you can post on LinkedIn or something?" a third user suggested.