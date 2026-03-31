Kevin Pietersen Praises Mumbai's "Fantastic" Air Quality, Slams Paid Post Allegation

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has sparked a social media debate after praising Mumbai's air quality, calling it the "best I've ever experienced". Pietersen, who is in Mumbai for IPL 2026 commentary, tweeted about the city's improved Air Quality Index (AQI), which had dropped to less than 40, placing it in the "good" category.

"The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It's the best I've ever experienced!" he said on X (formerly Twitter). "Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality."

The air quality in Mumbai is so good. It's the best I've ever experienced!

Congrats to the leadership for putting in place the necessary measures to achieve this outstanding air quality.

❤️🙏🏽🇮🇳 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2026

Pietersen's post drew mixed reactions, with some users accusing him of being paid to promote the city's air quality. One user questioned his opinion, suggesting it was a paid promotion, which Pietersen strongly denied.

"You think I get paid to post about air quality? Are you f*****g mad?!" he responded. "When I notice something and it really stands out, and it means something to me, I'll tweet it! Plus, that number is incorrect. It's around 40 today, which is fantastic!"

Photo Credit: Image taken from aqi.in

Social Media Reaction

The recent improvement is attributed to favourable weather conditions and control measures. But the post went viral, sparking debate. "Slight rain yesterday night, which caused improvement," one user wrote in the comment section.

"It's become much better and the clouds can be seen clearly and no smog. High rise view has become a luxury now," another user wrote.

"This is basic science, it is summer time in Mumbai. Any particles at atomic level dosen't stay in one place, it vibrates through heat and becomes moving air. Real test of air quality happens in winter time, where particles dosen't vibrate and stays put," a third user explained.