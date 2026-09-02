Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Jokes Companies That Dine With Him See Stocks Double Next Day

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has joked that companies whose executives dine with him see their stock prices double the next day. "One of the funnest things to do is just to go figure out where I go for dinner and who I have dinner with," Huang said during Nvidia's quarterly earnings call on August 26, as quoted by Fortune. "Their stock price doubles the next day."

Of course, companies do not actually double in value simply because their executives have dinner with Huang.

The joke came during a discussion about Nvidia's supply constraints. A Goldman Sachs analyst had asked Huang to identify the biggest obstacles preventing Nvidia from meeting customer demand, including data centre power, chip packaging, memory costs and access to wafer foundries.

"There's something funny I could say, but I'm going to just not. I think the answer is our entire supply chain is challenged, and everybody is really running flat out and more capacity is coming online all the time, which is one of the advantages," he added.

The comment was made in jest, but there is some truth behind the extraordinary attention Huang's public appearances and comments receive from investors. Shares of companies associated with the Nvidia chief have, on several occasions, seen sharp moves following his remarks or high-profile meetings.

Huang's Dinner Dates with Executives

Despite the joke, Huang's dinners have become a serious source of interest for investors, particularly in South Korea, where Nvidia has been strengthening relationships with major technology and industrial companies.

Huang's high-profile meals often attract media attention. In June, he had a Korean barbecue dinner in Seoul with SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Naver Chairman Lee Hae-jin. Hundreds of people and journalists reportedly gathered outside the restaurant to catch a glimpse of the Nvidia CEO.

His dining companions have included some of the biggest names in technology and business. He has been photographed eating Korean fried chicken with SK and LG executives, yellowtail sashimi at Nobu with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Elon Musk, and mapo tofu and whisky with TSMC founder Morris Chang.

The fascination has become so strong that a blog reportedly tracks Huang's restaurant visits around the world.

One of the most notable examples came in October 2025, when Huang dined with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun at a popular fried chicken restaurant in Seoul. The outing went viral, while shares of local fried chicken companies surged.

The dinner also came as Huang announced that Nvidia would supply more GPUs to South Korean companies, including Samsung and Hyundai.

Huang's Remarks

Huang's influence extends well beyond dinner photos. His comments about individual companies and emerging technologies can also trigger significant moves in financial markets. Shares of Marvell Technology rose as much as 32% in a single session in June after Huang described the company as the "next $1 trillion company" at Computex. The stock continued to gain the following day.

At the same conference, Huang said it was an "incredible time" to be a software company, helping fuel a rally in software stocks. The iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF gained nearly 6%.

His comments can also have the opposite effect. In January, quantum-computing stocks such as D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing and lonQ fell after Huang said practical quantum computing could still be about 20 years away. Months later, the same stocks rallied after he described the technology as reaching an "inflection point".

Even speculation about a meeting with Huang can move stocks. LG shares reportedly jumped about 30% amid reports that Chairman Koo Kwang-mo would meet the Nvidia chief. Fortune reported that LG affiliates subsequently increased their stakes in listed units.