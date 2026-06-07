Video Shows LG Chairman Grilling Meat For Jensen Huang At Seoul Billionaire Dinner

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang kicked off his South Korea visit with an unconventional gathering that blended billion-dollar business relationships with Korean food culture. On June 5, Huang joined SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Naver co-founder Lee Hae-jin, and LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo for dinner at a Korean barbecue restaurant in Seoul's popular Hongdae district. Instead of a formal boardroom meeting, the tech leaders shared samgyeopsal (grilled pork belly), soju, and beer, creating a scene that quickly went viral online.

Videos from the dinner showed Koo Kwang-mo grilling and serving meat to the group using tongs. While unusual to outside observers, the moment reflected a Korean dining custom in which the youngest person at the table takes responsibility for grilling. Born in 1978, Koo is younger than Chey Tae-won (1960), Jensen Huang (1963), and Lee Hae-jin (1967).

Huang, who arrived in South Korea after a seven-month absence, appeared relaxed throughout the meal, engaging in animated conversations with fellow business leaders while enjoying local cuisine. The informal dinner drew crowds of onlookers, with selfies and fan interactions adding to the excitement surrounding his visit.

Beyond the viral barbecue gathering, Huang also visited a Seoul internet café, where he met professional gamers, including legendary League of Legends player Faker. His daughter, Madison Huang, accompanied him and was seen wearing a T1 esports team jersey, a gesture that resonated with South Korea's gaming community.

Despite the casual atmosphere, Huang's visit carries significant business implications. South Korea remains a crucial partner in Nvidia's AI supply chain, particularly through memory-chip makers such as SK Hynix, whose high-bandwidth memory (HBM) technology powers Nvidia's advanced AI accelerators.

The trip is also expected to strengthen Nvidia's partnerships in robotics and physical AI, sectors where South Korean industrial giants, including LG and Hyundai, are emerging as important collaborators and testing grounds for next-generation AI technologies.