Nvidia Chief Says New Blackwell Chip Will Have 'Lots and Lots' Of Supply

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, addressing concerns about the company's new Blackwell chips, said that supplies will be plentiful after manufacturing gains momentum.

"We're going to have lots and lots of supply, and we will be able to ramp," he said Wednesday in an interview on Bloomberg Television. Samples of the chip are already going out "all over the world today," and the company has started volume production.

The availability of the Blackwell chip, first announced earlier this year, has become a key focus for Nvidia investors and analysts. The product is a much-anticipated successor to the company's Hopper line of so-called AI accelerators, which have sent its revenue and stock price soaring. However, production challenges have raised concerns about delays.

Earlier, Nvidia disclosed that it had to revamp part of the manufacturing process. Even with the changes, the company expects to have billions of dollars of revenue from Blackwell in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Huang discussed the issue during Nvidia's quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, when analysts pressed the CEO for more details about Blackwell revenue. When he declined to elaborate, it weighed on the stock in late trading. The shares fell more than 7%, despite Nvidia's overall results and forecast topping analysts' estimates.

Heading into the earnings report, analysts had expressed concerns that Blackwell's problems might derail Nvidia's rapid growth and even slow the spread of artificial intelligence.

Huang said on Bloomberg Television that he thought he was clear enough about Blackwell's prospects. "Functionality of Blackwell is wonderful," he said.

Beyond the revenue it will generate in the fourth quarter, which ends in January, "we will have a great next year as well," Huang said.





