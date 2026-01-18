Nithin Kamath Shares Wife's Inspiring Journey Of Cancer Battle: "Was Fittest Person I Knew"

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath took to social media to share an inspiring journey of his wife's battle with cancer. While praising enthusiasm among people with disabilities running a marathon, he said his wife, Seema, "ran 10km in around 57 minutes, about 2.5 years after surviving cancer".

"The excitement and enthusiasm among people with disabilities running the Tata Mumbai Marathon today were beyond words. Makes you think about what right you have to complain about anything in life," the caption of the post on X (formerly Twitter) read. "On a personal note, Seema (wife, see the link in comments) ran 10km in 57 minutes, about 2.5 years after surviving cancer."

In the comment section, he shared a link to a personal blog, where his wife shared all about her cancer diagnosis and weeks-long treatment to create awareness. The blog was titled, "I am the healthiest person I know, and I got cancer!"

Also read | Mumbai-Based Comedian Flags E-Challan Scam, Exposes Fake Website That Looks Real: "Terrible"

See the post here:

The excitement and enthusiasm among people with disabilities running the Tata Mumbai Marathon today were beyond words. Makes you think about what right you have to complain about anything in life.



On a personal note, Seema (wife, see the link in comments) ran 10km in ~57… pic.twitter.com/8YEDVwf0WE — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) January 18, 2026

His wife was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in November 2021, and had no symptoms but detected a small lump during a routine mammogram.

"I am Seema, and I am, or maybe was the healthiest and fittest person I knew. I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in Nov 2021," she wrote in an old blog.

Seema underwent mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation, describing the experience as an "emotional roller coaster".

Also read | Breathtaking Photo Shows Noida High-Rise Towers Peeking Through Thick Fog, Internet Reacts

In her blog, he emphasised the importance of early detection and regular health check-ups. She also noted why a good health insurance policy is a must in today's day and age, as diseases like cancer drain a person physically, emotionally, and financially.

She also wrote about the support of family and friends. "...if you have friends or family who are going through serious health issues, you should do whatever to make them feel normal and help them gain the courage to look forward to a better future," she wrote. "Like I mentioned earlier, the mind usually gives up before the body and the support system should do its best to not let that happen."

Seema's story aims to raise awareness about breast cancer, encouraging women to prioritise health check-ups and break the taboo surrounding the disease.