"My Throat And Eyes Burn": Age-Reversing CEO Bryan Johnson Struggles With Mumbai's Air Pollution

Bryan Johnson, the American entrepreneur renowned for his anti-aging endeavours, recently experienced significant discomfort due to Mumbai's air pollution during his visit to India. Mr Johnson, who is promoting his book "Don't Die", took to social media to reveal that he was instantly affected by the city's poor air quality upon arrival. Despite utilising air purifiers in his hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outdoors, Johnson reported burning sensations in his throat and eyes.

"I arrived in Mumbai yesterday, and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing an N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it's a pretty serious health situation," he posted on X. The millioniare's complaint was in response to a post by Indian-origin venture capitalist Debarghya "Deedy" Das, who highlighted the detrimental effects of pollution on health. Mr Das shared his personal experience, noting that his eyes water more and he blows his nose more frequently whenever he's in India. Mr Johnson validated Das' account, affirming that his own experience with Mumbai's pollution was similarly unpleasant.

See the tweet here:

This is accurate. I arrived in Mumbai yesterday and even with air purifiers in my hotel room and wearing a N95 mask outside, my throat and eyes burn. I agree, it's a pretty serious health situation. — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) December 1, 2024

Notably, Mumbai has been grappling with escalating air pollution levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently surpassing 200, categorizing it as 'poor.' Factors contributing to this decline include increased construction activities, vehicular emissions, and adverse weather conditions.

During his stay in Mumbai, Mr Johnson organized an exclusive meet-up at Soho House on Sunday evening. The event, titled Don't Die, aligns with Johnson's movement of the same name, which encourages people to pursue longer, healthier, and happier lives. The event brought together prominent Indian personalities, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and comedian Tanmay Bhat. Despite receiving over 1,100 applications, only 50 select attendees were invited to the intimate gathering.

Mr Johnson, a former Silicon Valley executive, is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He developed Blueprint as a platform to explore cutting-edge methods for reversing ageing. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son. He spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.