Tech Millionaire Bryan Johnson Meets Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal In Mumbai. See Pic

Millionaire and age-reversal enthusiast Bryan Johnson joined Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in Mumbai for an intimate gathering to discuss Johnson's anti-ageing endeavours, including his innovative project, Blueprint. A former Silicon Valley executive, Mr Johnson developed Blueprint as a platform to explore cutting-edge methods for reversing ageing. The 45-year-old has garnered attention for his radical experiments, including receiving blood transfusions from his teenage son.

The event, titled Don't Die, aligns with Johnson's movement of the same name, which encourages people to pursue longer, healthier, and happier lives. Hosted by Deepinder Goyal, the session brought together an exclusive audience of 50 attendees, including doctors, health enthusiasts, and health tech developers, eager to learn about Johnson's vision for a healthier future.

See the post here:

Thanks to everyone who came by today. Big thanks to @deepigoyal for hosting the chat with @bryan_johnson pic.twitter.com/yGyk7t1p4F — Akshay BD (@akshaybd) December 1, 2024

Mumbai-based doctor Rickson Pereira shared his experience on X, posting pictures from the event. Attendees recounted Johnson's insights into the future of humanity's health, emphasizing the transformative potential of AI in optimizing human well-being.

"Had an enlightening Sunday evening listening to Bryan Johnson talk about his project 'Blueprint'. "Blueprint" is his personal project where he aims to "not die" by implementing a rigorous daily routine that includes diet, exercise, sleep, and supplements. He works closely with a team of doctors and researchers to monitor his body's biomarkers and adjust his routine for optimal health. I subscribe to his ideology of prioritising your health first. I have been following his work for over a year and I think he is doing an amazing job of generating data about what works for human body and what is required to be in peak physical health," he wrote.

"We are living in the most exciting time in human history," Johnson said. "Super intelligence is at our doorstep. Will we thrive, or will humans go extinct due to the current status quo of health?"

The session highlighted the intersection of technology and health, inspiring discussions about innovation and longevity.



