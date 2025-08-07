"Stay In Your Lane, India": Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Solution To 50% Trump Tariffs

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has hit back at US' sudden tariff hike on Indian imports, calling on India to rise as an "unapologetic superpower" in the face of global pressure.

"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India," Mr Goyal wrote on X.

"Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition. There is absolutely no other way."

This came hours after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order late Wednesday, slapping an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, taking the total import duty to 50%. The White House cited India's continued purchases of Russian oil and military equipment as the reason behind the decision.

According to the order, the first 25% tariff took effect this morning, August 7. The second levy will be implemented after a 21-day period, on August 27.

Former NITI Aayog CEO and India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "Trump has provided us a once in a generation opportunity to take the next big leap on reforms. Crisis must be fully utilised."

The tariff hike is expected to drive up the cost of Indian goods in the US market across a wide range of sectors, making them significantly less competitive. Affected categories include-

Shrimps, organic chemicals, textiles, carpets, and apparel.

Gems and jewellery, steel, aluminium, and copper.

Machinery, mechanical appliances, furniture, and bedding.

Vehicles will be subjected to a 26% tariff, while petroleum products will face a 6.9% duty.