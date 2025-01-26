Mumbai Woman Praises IndiGo For Ensuring Smooth Travel With Wheelchair-Bound Daughter

A Mumbai woman shared a heartwarming post praising IndiGo Airlines for making her wheelchair-bound daughter's flight journey remarkably stress-free.

In a LinkedIn post, Monisha shared the challenges of travelling with her 14-year-old daughter, Keya, who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare genetic condition diagnosed when she was just 10 months old.

"Traveling with my wheelchair-bound daughter, Keya, has never been easy. Over the years, her mobility has progressively declined due to SMA, which was diagnosed when she was an infant," Monisha wrote.

Keya now lives with 80% physical disability, making life increasingly restrictive, especially after undergoing complex spine correction surgery in 2022. "This surgery was necessary to help Keya retain her ability to sit and breathe without artificial support and prevent her from becoming bedridden," Monisha explained.

Despite the challenges, Monisha described travel as an "adventure" requiring meticulous planning and prayer to ensure both Keya and her essential equipment return home safely. "None of our travels have been incident-free. From wheelchair damage to health scares, every trip has left a lasting memory. But these challenges have not stopped me or Keya from exploring," she said.

However, a recent three-city trip with IndiGo Airlines was a turning point. For the first time, the journey was smooth and hassle-free, thanks to the exceptional efforts of IndiGo staff, particularly Pratik Arjun Sen. "This is a gratitude post for the amazingly seamless experience we had flying with IndiGo. Pratik ensured we faced no hurdles at any stage of the journey," Monisha wrote.

Interestingly, Monisha's first interaction with Sen in 2023 was under tense circumstances when Keya's wheelchair was accidentally damaged by airline staff shortly after her surgery. "I was furious at the time because Keya had no spare wheelchair. But over time, both I and Pratik's team learned to navigate the complexities of accommodating wheelchair users," Monisha shared.

In her post, she highlighted the importance of open communication between passengers and service providers. "Customer service is not an easy job, and as customers, we must communicate our needs in time rather than expecting perfection without input. Complaining after the fact achieves little," she noted.

Monisha concluded on a positive note, reflecting on the trust and respect built between her family and the airline. She included heartwarming photos of Keya smiling during the trip, demonstrating how thoughtful service and mutual understanding can transform travel experiences.

IndiGo also responded to Monisha's gratitude post. "Thank you for your kind words of appreciation. Your feedback is invaluable in helping us make our services more inclusive and thoughtful," the airline said.