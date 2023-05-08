'Money Can't Buy This': Zerodha CEO Shares Heart-Touching Story Of His Father-In-Law

Mr Kamath shared that his father-in-law refuse to stop working

On Monday, Zerodha's CEO Nithin Kamath shared a picture with his father-in-law Shivaji Patil and revealed how the 70-year-old retired Army official taught him the teachings of the good life. In a lengthy Instagram post, Mr Kamath shared that Mr Patil took voluntary retirement from the Indian Army as Havaldar to start his own grocery shop in Karnataka's Belgaum.

Mr Kamath wrote, "He was in the Indian Army & voluntarily retired as a Havaldar after losing his fingers to frostbite during the Kargil War. He started a grocery shop in Belgaum after.

Talking about his lifestyle, he revealed, "He is 70 years old but goes to the local market regularly on his decades-old scooter for the specially-abled to buy groceries for the shop. His only help is my mother-in-law, who helps him run the shop and manages the house."

He shared that his father-in-law refuse to stop working even after Mr Kamath and his wife's success. "When I ask him about margins for various products in the shop, there is still a twinkle in his eye. He speaks about a 25 per cent margin on chikkis, buying a box at Rs 200 and selling them individually for Rs 250."

He said that to be content it is important to be active mentally and physically. "Although, he did try to convince me to get a government job when I asked him permission to marry his daughter in 2007 when I was still struggling. I have been geeking out about increasing healthspan or how to live a good life until the end. I have no doubt that the answer is to be content and never stop being active mentally and physically. Money can't buy this, and he is the best example," he added.