Miss USA 2023 Noelia Voigt, 24, Suddenly Steps Down Citing Mental Health

24-year-old Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in 2023, has announced that she is resigning from her role, saying that the decision is in the best interest of her mental health. Ms Voigt shared the news in an Instagram post. "I realize this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being. Our health is our wealth," she wrote in the caption of her post, which was shared just days after the start of Mental Health Awareness Month.

"My journey as Miss USA has been incredibly meaningful, representing Utah with pride, and later the USA at Miss Universe. Sadly, I have made the very tough decision to resign from the title of Miss USA 2023," Ms Voigt said in a statement.

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," she added.

Ms Voigt was crowned the 72nd Miss USA winner in Nevada in 2023. She was the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA, as per her statement.

A spokesperson for the Miss USA Organisation told CNN that they support Ms Voigt's decision to step down from her duties and that the "well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time". The organisation added that they are currently reviewing plans for the "transition of responsibilities to a successor" and that they will announce the new Miss USA soon.

In an Instagram post, the organisation also extended their support for the model. "Thank you, Noelia, for your service as Miss USA. We wish you the best in this next chapter," the caption read.

Savannah Gankiewicz of Hawaii placed as the first runner-up to Ms Voigt's victory in November, making her a potential candidate to be the newly crowned Miss USA.

Meanwhile, in her statement, Ms Voigt, who studied interior design at the University of Alabama, said she is proud of her work with Smile Train, a nonprofit that provides corrective surgery for children with cleft lips and palates, as well as her advocacy for anti-bullying, dating violence prevention and immigration rights and reform.

"Eternal gratitude fills my heart when I think about the platform I was given to make a difference, the feeling of achieving a lifelong dream, and connecting with people all over the world, just as I said I would do on the Miss USA stage," she wrote.

"How I wish I could hug all of you. I love you all with all of my heart and always will. Peace and love, always," she concluded.