Indian-Origin Man Says Tim Cook 'Changed His Life'. Here's How

His post has amassed over three lakh views.

An entrepreneur from New York recently took to social media and said that Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook "changed his life". Sahil Bloom called Mr Cook his mentor and said that his assistance came at a time when he was "feeling lost."

He said on X (formerly Twitter), "I had the great joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a friend and mentor. A few years ago, when I was feeling lost, @tim_cook pushed me to think differently and follow my energy. It changed my life."

"He is brilliant and successful-but more importantly, a good man," he continued alongside a picture where both of them are seen looking at the camera and smiling.

I had the great joy of catching up for dinner in Omaha with a friend and mentor.



A few years ago, when I was feeling lost, @tim_cook pushed me to think differently and follow my energy. It changed my life.



He is brilliant and successful—but more importantly, a good man. pic.twitter.com/YLk9QK8sUw — Sahil Bloom (@SahilBloom) May 4, 2024

Since being shared, his post has amassed over three lakh views and two thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"Everyone should make friends with people that force them to level up," said a user.

"So important to have mentors along the way to help guide you through tough times. Enjoy your time in Omaha!" remarked a person.

Another wrote, "Casual legend meeting."

A third person said, "Love this, brother!"

"It's amazing how a few words can ignite a whole new path," said a user.

"Two icons and legends. You guys inspire us," expressed another user.

Sahil Bloom was born to an Indian mother and an American father. He grew up in a family that mixed "cultures, religions, and beliefs". Sahil received a BA in Economics and Sociology and an MA in Public Policy from Stanford University.