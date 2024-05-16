Savannah Gankiewicz Crowned Miss USA After Previous Winner Suddenly Resigned

Savannah Gankiewicz leads a female empowerment non-profit.

Savannah Gankiewicz from Hawaii was crowned Miss USA 2023 on Wednesday, more than a week after previous title holder resigned citing her mental health. According to CNN, she was originally placed as the first runner-up at the 2023 pageant. Ms Gankiewicz will hold the title till August this year, the remainder of the pageant's term, according to Honolulu Star-Advertiser. The outlet further said that she leads a female empowerment non-profit organisation.

"While this decision was not made lightly, I firmly believe that this opportunity was meant for me and I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by CNN. She was crowned by the governor of Hawaii Josh Green at a ceremony in Honolulu.

"I am dedicated to taking action and making a difference. With my background as a certified mental health first aid responder and training in anti-bullying suicide prevention. I understand, the importance of prioritising your well-being and advocating for those in need. I believe that the true change starts from within and I am determined to lead by example and empower the class of 2024 and beyond," Ms Gankiewicz further said.

The Hawaiian has taken over the title from Noelia Voigt, who resigned on May 6. Ms Voigt had shared the news in an Instagram post. "I realise this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being," she wrote in the caption.

Ms Voigt, a former Miss Utah, was crowned in September 2023.

Days after her resignation, UmaSofia Srivastava, Miss Teen USA, also resigned. Ms Srivastava said in a statement that "her personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization".

Miss Teen USA runner-up, Stephanie Skinner, had refused to take the crown. A few days later, the mothers of Ms Voigt and Ms Srivastava claimed that they resigned because they were "abused, bullied and cornered" ever since winning their respective pageants.