22-Year-Old Army Officer Crowned Miss USA, Bringing End To Months Of Controversy

After several months of turmoil and controversy, Miss Michigan Alma Cooper was announced the winner of Miss USA on August 4, as per a report in the New York Post. Ms Cooper, a US Army officer became the third person to hold the title this year after the resignation of 2023's pageant winner.

"As the daughter of a migrant worker, a proud Afro Latina woman and an officer of the United States Army, I am living the American dream," she told judges during a question and answer round at the finale.

She added, "If there's anything that my life and my mother have taught me, it's that your circumstances never define your destiny: You can make success accessible through demanding excellence."

With a master's degree in data science from Stanford University, the 22-year-old defeated 50 other competitors in a pageant that featured swimsuit and evening gown rounds. Connor Perry of Kentucky and Danika Christopherson of Oklahoma were ranked first and second runner-ups. Based on her social media accounts, Ms Cooper is a military intelligence officer who serves as a second lieutenant.

Ms Cooper was crowned live by Miss USA 2023, Hawaii's Savannah Gankiewicz, who inherited the tiara in May following Utah's Noelia Voigt's contentious resignation.

"While this decision was not made lightly, I firmly believe that this opportunity was meant for me and I am ready to make a positive impact with this organization that I hold dear to my heart," the 28-year-old was quoted as saying by CNN in May. She was crowned by the governor of Hawaii Josh Green at a ceremony in Honolulu.

"I am dedicated to taking action and making a difference. With my background as a certified mental health first aid responder and training in anti-bullying suicide prevention. I understand, the importance of prioritising your well-being and advocating for those in need. I believe that the true change starts from within and I am determined to lead by example and empower the class of 2024 and beyond," Ms Gankiewicz further said.

Meanwhile, Ms Voigt, who was crowned in September 2023, resigned on May 6 and shared the news in an Instagram post. "I realise this may come as a large shock to many. Never compromise your physical and mental well-being," she wrote in the caption. Ms Voigt was crowned the 72nd Miss USA winner in Nevada in 2023. She was the first Venezuelan-American woman to win Miss USA, as per her statement.

Notably, according to AFP, the Miss USA contest has seen several controversies and scandals in recent years, with multiple allegations of preferential treatment given to certain contestants.

Although the organisation eventually determined that the allegations were unsubstantiated, Crystle Stewart, a previous Miss USA winner, resigned as president. After serving as the vice president of the organisation, her husband Max Sebrechts departed under a flurry of accusations of sexual harassment from previous participants. Cheslie Kryst, who was crowned Miss USA in 2019, died by suicide in early 2022.

