71-Year-Old Woman Makes History As Oldest Contestant For Miss Texas USA

At 71 years old, Marissa Teijo has achieved her dream of competing in the Miss Texas USA pageant. Ms Teijo was among 75 women who participated in the Houston event over the weekend, with Aarienna Ware being crowned the winner on June 22. Despite not winning, Ms Teijo made history as the oldest contestant to ever compete in Miss Texas USA, according to the organisation.

Approximately a month before her historic participation, Ms Teijo expressed her excitement and reasons for entering the pageant in an Instagram post.

"I am delighted to be a part of this incredible new experience as a contestant in the Miss Texas USA pageant," she said. "In doing so, I hope to inspire women to strive to be their best physical and mental self and believe there is beauty at any age."

In the lead-up to the competition, she shared details about her various sponsors and the increasing support from fans.

She wrote, "Thank you to all my sponsors- your support has meant so much to me. All of your generous donations have made my participation in the Miss Texas USA possible."

She added, "I can't wait to show we all have a new stage of opportunity, strength, and beauty!"

Ms Teijo became eligible to compete in the pageant due to a recent rule change that removed age limits, NBC News confirmed.

Another rule change aimed at increasing inclusivity allows women who are or have been married, as well as women who are pregnant or have children, to participate. This policy has been in effect since 2023, according to the Miss Texas USA website.

This year's two-day event started on June 21 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel. Representing Paso Del Norte, Ms Teijo shared a photo of herself on the red carpet after arriving in Houston.

The contestants were judged in three categories: personal interview, swimsuit, and evening gown. Ware, representing Dallas, was crowned Miss Texas USA 2024.