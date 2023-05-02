Met Gala Livestream Ends Abruptly Despite Hosts Promising A 'Big Surprise'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived fashionably late at Met Gala 2023.

On May 1, a legion of celebrities poured in for the 2023 Met Gala--the annual fashion event held at New York's Manhattan Metropolitan Museum of Art. However, viewers were left confused after the event's live stream ended abruptly, Independent reported.

After a couple of celebrities flaunted their best Karl Lagerfeld-inspired looks, the Met Gala red carpet appeared to end early even as viewers were urged to wait for more arrivals.

''We're waiting for our biggest star of the night,'' Vogue host Chloe Fineman said, as viewers were simply shown numerous shots of the empty red carpet. Ms Fineman then asked her co-host Derek Blasberg who he thought could be the special guest, as he said they were likely both thinking of the same person.

''Who do you think it is?'' she asked, as he responded: "I think I know who it is, I think you know who it is." Ms Fineman then joked that she would offer a hint as she said: "Okay, it rhymes with... just kidding!"

Many viewers guessed Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, however, the hosts ended the live stream by saying, "Sometimes things don't work out as planned," leaving fans confused about the surprise they had been waiting for.

On Twitter, several users expressed their disappointment. One user wrote, ''Pause did they really end #MetGala ?? Weren't we supposed to see the surprise guest?'' Another commented, ''Everyone sticks around for an amazing surprise guest… 30 minutes later… okay goodnight everybody. What is this #MetGala.''

Pause did they really end #MetGala ?? Weren't we supposed to see the surprise guest? — LuLu (ghettolu) (@thatluluchick) May 2, 2023

Umm… we're waiting for a big surprise guest? Who's been at the met gala before?? What's happening?? — Taylor the Gaylor (@noitsjusttaylor) May 2, 2023

rihanna better give birth on the met gala carpet for all the anticipation they're building over this surprise guest — maddie (she/her) (@malb1e) May 2, 2023

Rihanna finally made her appearance at the event, just moments after Vogue ended its livestream of the red carpet. She made her dramatic entrance more than 20 minutes after the red carpet livestream ended. The 'Diamonds' singer flaunted her baby bump in an all-white Valentino gown layered with a matching jacket replete with 3D white floral motifs.

Meanwhile, the rapper wore a Gucci ensemble, consisting of a black blazer, a white collared dress shirt, and a high-low red plaid pleated kilt layered over a pair of bedazzled baggy jeans.

RIHANNA HAS FINALLY ARRIVED TO THE MET GALA pic.twitter.com/uTExtOij0X — cameron (@cambeserious) May 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the hosts have yet to confirm who the special guest was supposed to be.

The theme for this year is Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer who became famous for his work at Chanel, Fendi, Chloe and his own brand.