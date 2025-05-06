Met Gala 2025: Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump, A$AP Rocky Confirms Baby No 3

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child together, and the mom-to-be has officially revealed the news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet!

The couple showcased their impeccable style as they arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Rihanna, 37, debuted her baby bump in a stunning grey corset with a black floor-length skirt and cropped black jacket, topped with a black hat.

A$AP Rocky, 36, co-chair of the event, wore a custom all-black AWGE look.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been frequent attendees at the Met Gala, with Rihanna making over a dozen appearances since 2009.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's past Met Gala looks have become iconic, including their 2021 appearance in a massive multi-coloured quilt and a gigantic sculptural coat dress.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

It's inspired by Monica L Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, published in 2009.

This year's Met Gala dress code is "Tailored for You" - a reference to the suiting and menswear which features in the exhibition.