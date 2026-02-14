Meet Savji Dholakia: The Surat Diamond Tycoon Who Gifts Cars And Flats To Staff

Every few years, stories surface about a Surat-based businessman who gifts cars, flats and jewellery to his employees. The headlines often spark surprise and admiration. Many wonder what it would be like to work for him. That businessman is Savji Dholakia.

Dholakia is the founder and chairman of Hari Krishna Exporters, one of India's leading diamond export firms. Known as the "Diamond King of India", he has built a reputation not only for business success but also for sharing his wealth with employees.

During Diwali celebrations, Dholakia has frequently rewarded long-serving staff with cars, homes and other valuable gifts. He has said that the aim is simple: when employees feel valued and secure, they perform better both at work and in life. He believes in reducing his own profit margin to share success with those who helped build the company.

His journey began far from the boardroom. Dholakia was born in Dudhala village in the Amreli district of Saurashtra, Gujarat. At the age of 12, he arrived in Surat with just Rs 12 in his pocket. He started working in the diamond industry and later launched his own business with financial help from his uncle. Over the years, through steady effort and discipline, he grew the company into a major exporter with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

Beyond business, Dholakia has also supported social causes, including water conservation projects in drought-prone villages.

On 1 January, he reflected on the past year in an Instagram post. He wrote that success is not measured by noise but by consistency, intent and values. He added that a new year offers a chance to pause, reflect and realign with what truly matters. He expressed gratitude for the journey so far and wished everyone good health, clarity and strength for the year ahead. Savji Dholakia's story is one of persistence, gratitude and a belief that success is best shared.