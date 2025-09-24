Man Shares Emotional Post On Mental Health Awareness After Losing Wife And Baby

A man who recently lost his wife and baby has shared a heartbreaking post on social media, urging people to prioritise mental health awareness. The Reddit post has highlighted the importance of support in grief. "That day I lost everything. My wife and our baby. Both gone. One moment we were rushing to the hospital, hoping to welcome our child, and next moment doctors told me they couldn't save either," the man wrote in the emotional post. He mentioned that he had posted his thoughts in another group, and has reposted after many people reached out to him to discuss their problems.

While talking about his wife, he wrote, "She was not keeping well for many days... swelling in her legs, headaches, stomach pain. Doctor had told her to come for check-ups, take rest, eat properly. But she never took it serious. Many times I told her also, but she just said, "this is normal, all women go through this." She kept hiding her problems."

He further stated that "from childhood her parents never gave her space, never listened".

"They told her always to keep quiet, never complain. She grew up thinking asking for help is weakness. Even with me, she never shared fully. During pregnancy also, she thought she has to endure silently."

"And finally at the time of delivery her body gave up. Doctors said it was pre-eclampsia. If caught early, it could have been managed. But it was too late, and I lost both."

To end his message, the man wrote, "Anyone who is struggling, please don't keep pain inside. Talk to someone, take care of your mental health, go to doctor if needed. It can save your life and the life of your loved ones."

The man seems to be using his personal tragedy to break the stigma around discussing mental health struggles. The thought behind the post underscores the intense emotional toll of losing loved ones.

Many social media users have expressed condolences and support for him, with his story sparking conversations about mental health in the wake of personal tragedy.

One user wrote, "this is so heart breaking to read. I can't imagine how would you be holding up. Share your pain with people who care for you and can understand it. Hope you keep yourself healthy and safe. Time will heal the pain."

"I'm so sorry. This mentality of 'women should be able to endure pain without complaining' is so common and unnecessary," another user highlighted.

"Women are always told to keep quiet and endure everything, at times I want to talk but there's noone actually with whom u can share your problems," a third user wrote.