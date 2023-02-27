Anthony Ciccone, Brother Of Singer Madonna, Dies At 66

Madonna's brother had reportedly struggled with alcoholism

Singer Madonna's eldest sibling, Anthony Ciccone, died on Friday, PageSix reported. He was 66.

A source told the outlet, "Most family members had a difficult relationship with him due to his disease [with alcohol]."

Adding, "Madonna helped to support her brother when he would accept that support. During his final months, he was in contact with family and Madonna, but this past week, he refused the support the rehab facility offered, and it was clear he was ready to move on."

Musician Joe Henry, husband of Madonna's sister Melanie Ciccone also confirmed the news on Instagram.

He wrote, "My brother-in-law, Anthony Gerard Ciccone, exited this earthly plane last evening. I've known him since I was 15, in the spring of our lives in Michigan so many years now gone."

He added, " As brother Dave Henry (who took this photograph) notes here, Anthony was a complex character; and god knows: we tangled in moments, as true brothers can. But I loved him, and understood him better than I was sometimes willing to let on. But trouble fades; and family remains- with hands reached across the table. Farewell, then, brother Anthony. I want to think the god your blessed mother (and mine) believed in has her there, waiting to receive you. At least for today, no one shall dissuade me from this vision."

Madonna has not released a statement about her brother's passing.

Ciccone had reportedly struggled with alcoholism and was homeless for several years. In 2013, he needed nine stitches to his forehead after resisting arrest in a public bathroom in Michigan, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

Years prior, Anthony previously spoke out against Madonna and the rest of their family, accusing them of not caring about him.