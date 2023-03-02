Madonna Dating 29-Year-Old Boxing Coach Josh Popper: Report

Madonna with Josh Popper in the photos going viral.

Singer Madonna is reportedly dating 29-year-old boxing coach, Josh Popper. According to news published in Page 6, Mr Popper has been training one of Madonna's six children at his gym in New York. The new romance follows reports that the Queen of Pop called it quits with model boyfriend Andrew Darnell. Madonna was seen cuddling up to Mr Popper in a series of photos shared on Instagram in February. Madonna, 64, and Mr Popper, 35 years her junior, began dating earlier this month, the outlet further said.

The photos posted on Instagram Story, now expired, showed Mr Popper reciprocating Madonna's love with a group shot at his gym that showed him with his arm around the singer.

Madonna has dated and married a few noteworthy men throughout her highly successful singing career. She was in a relationship with fitness trainer Carlos Leon when she gave birth to her first child Lourdes Leon in October 1996.

Last month, Madonna's elder brother Anthony Ciccone died at the age of 66. She paid tribute to her brother by thanking Mr Ciccone for "blowing (her) mind" as a young girl.

"Thank you for blowing my mind as a young girl and introducing me to (jazz musicians) Charlie Parker (and) Miles Davis," the singer wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a group photo featuring Mr Ciccone.

"You planted many important seeds," Madonna further said, concluding the tribute on the social media platform.

Mr Ciccone died on February 24. The news about his death was shared by his relative Joe Henry on social media.