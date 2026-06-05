Who Was Lt Lily-Mae Fisher? UK Navy's Only Female Commando Killed In Helicopter Crash

Britain has been left mourning the loss of one of its most remarkable military trailblazers following a devastating helicopter crash in Devon. Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, grew up in Virginia Water, Surrey, and had become a poster child for the Royal Navy, amassing thousands of followers on social media after becoming the first female to pass commando training.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed into a field during a training exercise just before 4am on Wednesday near Sourton Down, near Okehampton. Images from the scene showed the aircraft completely destroyed.

Education and Early Life

Lieutenant Fisher attended Imperial College London to study for an MSc in Geology, graduating in 2016. Sporty and active from a young age, Lily-Mae competed for her regional Netball team, and represented England in Junior Lacrosse and Pole Vault, according to Royal Navy. She later went on to represent Great Britain at the European Age Group Triathlon Championships.



At university, she joined the Officer Training Corps and University Air Squadron, where she discovered a passion for flying. On completion of her MSc, she became a geologist for British Petroleum for two years prior to commissioning into the Royal Navy in 2019.



A Historic Achievement

While training to be a pilot in the Commando Helicopter Force, Fisher completed the 16-week All Arms Commando Course, which culminated in a 30-foot rope climb and 30-mile run. She was one of only seven women in the history of the United Kingdom's armed forces to earn the badge.

Operational Service

Lily-Mae worked as a Watch Keeper on Op ISOTROPE, the UK military's response to the Channel Migrant Crisis. She and her team were responsible for coordinating Naval assets to find, secure and recover vessels with the primary aim of preventing loss of life.

Soial Media Popularity

Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher built a popular and highly influential Instagram presence by documenting her historic career as Britain's only serving female Royal Navy Commando. Through her handle, @lily_mae_fisher, she amassed close to 50,000 followers by offering an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at the gruelling realities of elite military life.

A Future Cut Short

Lt Fisher joined 846 Naval Air Squadron in 2025 and was due to be awarded her pilot's wings in June 2026. The MoD described her as "an inspiration to countless people, particularly young women, encouraging them to achieve their dreams," adding that she had a very bright future as a Naval Aviator ahead of her. Her family said: "Lily-Mae was an extraordinary woman, daughter, sister, and partner."