Iranian Man Among 2 Arrested In Scotland For Trying To Enter Naval Base

Scottish police on Friday said they arrested two people attempting to enter a Royal Navy base in the northwest where Britain's nuclear submarines are based.

UK media identified one of the detainees as an Iranian man.

"Around 5pm on Thursday, 19 March, 2026, we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde," Police Scotland said in a statement sent to AFP.

"A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing," the police added, without providing additional details.

The Naval Base Clyde, known as Faslane, houses the UK's Trident nuclear weapons system, four submarines armed with Trident ballistic missiles.

The UK has allowed the United States to use two of its military bases -- in Fairford in the southwest England and Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean -- for operations in Washington's war against Iran, which the British government insists are purely "defensive".

Earlier in March, the Scottish Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament organised a demonstration outside the naval base, which regularly attracts protests.

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