Letter Written In 1955 By King Charles To Queen Mother Found In Attic

The handwritten letter is dated March 15, 1955.

A letter written by King Charles III to his grandmother, the Queen Mother, was found by a couple while they were cleaning their attic during Christmas vacations. The handwritten letter, which is written on Buckingham Palace notepaper is dated March 15, 1955, as per a report in CNN.

"Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon," the letter reads on one side. On the back, there are circles and colourful kisses with the words "Lots of love from Charles." At that time, the present King of England was six-years-old.

Charles Hanson, the owner of Hansons Auctioneers and the person responsible for the sale of the letter, told CNN that the letter provided a "three generation run". He added that it was found inside an envelope sent from Queen Elizabeth II to the Queen Mother. Mr Hanson believes that the letter could fetch 10,000 pounds (Rs 9.9 lakhs) at auction.

The auction house mentioned that the couple was "gobsmacked" after they found the letter. The farm manager, who is the seller of the rare find, said in a statement, "It had belonged to my late grandad Roland Stockdale. My wife said 'wow, look at that!' We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren't sure whether anyone would be interested in it."

The seller added that his grandfather left Carlisle, northern England and his prior job as a farm labourer in the 1950s. Mr Stockdale later worked for the Metropolitan Police where he was a member of the Queen's personal protection team.

"I have absolutely no idea how he came to have the letter written by King Charles when he was a boy. It's one of many things he kept," the seller continued. After Mr Stockdale died, his family members passed the folder containing the letter around, which had "been gathering dust" in various attics for "30 to 40 years."

The outlet further mentioned that several royal items were also discovered by the couple in the folder, including a copy of Queen Elizabeth II's 1956 Christmas broadcast, a message written by the Queen Mother, gift tags signed by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and an invitation to a dance at Balmoral Castle.