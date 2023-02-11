King Charles III's Coronation Emblem Made By iPhone Designer Unveiled. See Details

The Buckingham Palace unveiled the officiallogo for King Charles III's coronation.

The Buckingham Palace has unveiled the official logo for King Charles III's coronation which will be used in street celebrations, on social media, and souvenirs. It was made by Sir Jony Ive, who is renowned for designing revolutionary Apple products like the iPhone.

The design genius was inspired by His Majesty's "love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world" when creating the emblem, as per a press release.

👑 The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled!



The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise. pic.twitter.com/Yr3Gb1Lnd4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2023

The Union flag's red, white, and blue colours are utilised to depict a stylized representation of the St. Edward's crown, which will be used during the event and is made up of the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland.

The designer, Sir Jony Ive, said, "It is such an honour to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world."

He said that the emblem celebrates the new era for the UK. "The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combine to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion," Mr Ive concluded.

British Designer Sir Jony Ive formerly served as Apple's Chief Design Officer and currently holds more than 14,000 patents covering both hardware and user interface design. In 2003, Sir Jony was named a Royal Designer for Industry and in 2006, the Royal Academy of Engineering named him an honorary fellow. He received the Professor Stephen Hawking Fellowship from the Cambridge Union Society in 2018 and the Benjamin Franklin Medal from the RSA in 2004.

The coronation ceremony of King Charles will take place on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey in keeping with a tradition dating back some 1,000 years. The day after the coronation, Windsor Castle will also hold a concert including some of the biggest performers in the world, an orchestra and a special choir.