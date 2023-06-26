Influencer Kusha Kapila Announces Separation From Husband. Read Her Post

Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia and Kusha Kapila are both digital creators.

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila has announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. The couple announced the split at the same time on Instagram. In the post, the digital content creators wrote that the decision to part ways has been taken mutually and they will continue to co-parent their dog, Maya.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Kusha Kapila wrote, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any means but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continue to mean everything to us, but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

She further wrote, "A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other. We will continue to co-parent the love of our lives, Maya. And continue to be each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support."

See the post here:

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia had gotten married in 2017 after dating for a few years.

Ms Kapila was last seen onscreen on Masaba Masaba 2 and recently made her Cannes debut. She was also part of Plan A Plan B, Selfiee and Case Toh Banta Hai among others.