Khloe Kardashian Says She Felt 'Less Connected' To Son Due To Surrogacy

Khloe Kardashian said that surrogacy as a process is "very different".

American socialite and celebrity Khloe Kardashian has revealed that she struggled to welcome her second son Tatum, in her life. The baby was born via surrogacy and Ms Kardashian spoke about grappling with guilt for using the process in the season 3 premiere of the show, 'The Kardashians' , as per a report in People Magazine.

She said she "buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy" and admitted that she was in a "state of shock from the entire experience in general." "When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby," she added.

Ms Kardashian said that it felt like a "transaction" as she would take away the baby from the woman who birthed him. "I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and then I go to another room and you're separated. It's such a transactional experience because it's not about him," she continued.

She said that surrogacy as a process is "very different". "I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. That doesn't mean it's bad - it's great, but it's very different," the Good American Co-founder remarked.

Further, Ms Kardashian said that during the birth of her daughter True, who is now five-years-old, she was more attached to her than to Tatum. She stated that she felt "less connected" to him due to surrogacy.

She added, "It's a mind****. Kim said hers was easy, and this is not easy."

Her sister and celebrity Kim Kardashian also noted that her sister found surrogacy to be a "challenging experience". The American socialite said, "She had a really hard time accepting the whole process. I do think that there is a difference when the baby is in your belly - it actually feels your real heart. Think about it. It touches your organs. There is no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that. People can connect in different ways and people can not connect."