'Just A Character Appearance': Jackie Chan Shares Health Update As Fans Express Concern

"I'm lucky I'm still filming today," the iconic actor said.

Jackie Chan's beard and grey hair caught fans' attention during his most recent appearance and many were worried about the health and age of "The Karate Kid" actor. Now, while celebrating his 70th birthday, the actor has addressed the concerns surrounding his health. He asked his fans to not worry and said that the look is "just a character appearance" for his new movie.

The martial artist shared some throwback images and wrote on Instagram, "Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: 'Jackie, it's going to be your 70th birthday!' Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second - l'm 70 years old already? After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: 'being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.' Especially for us stunt people, we don't know how lucky we are to be able to grow old."

He added that "a lot of friends" were concerned about his health after looking at the recent pictures that went viral on the internet. He said, "I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don't worry! It's just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old."

The iconic actor continued, "Over the years, I've always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it's a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character."

Mr Chan said that he has been in the "entertainment business for 62 years" and he cherishes every moment because "I'm lucky I'm still filming today." "Looking at these photos brings back so many fond memories. All I can say is: I love making movies and I love you all," he added.