Jackie Chan Death Hoax Goes Viral Again, Actor Is 'Alive And Well'

On Monday, a Facebook post claimed that Jackie Chan died

Jackie Chan shared this image

Superstar Jackie Chan sent his fans into a frenzy as a death hoax spread on social media. On Monday, a picture went viral showing Jackie Chan lying on a hospital bed. A post on Facebook claimed that Jackie Chan had died and that the news was confirmed by his family. However, this is not true.

The Facebook post read: "Today, the most beloved person in world cinema, all of our hearts, has passed away... a worthy actor, a great Kung Fu player, the man with a funny laugh, Jackie Chan, has passed away."

What's the Truth?

Jackie Chan is healthy and hearty. He is alive. As soon as the fake news spread, fans were quick to share the truth on their respective social media handles.

"Why is Facebook trying to kill off Jackie Chan?" one user commented. Another said, "I almost shouted at work." A third chimed in, "Internet trying to kill Jackie Chan today."

Another user wrote, "Facebook's latest fake news: Jackie Chan has passed. He hasn't."

This is not the first time Jackie Chan has been targeted by death hoaxes. Over the years, the actor has repeatedly assured his fans that he is alive whenever such news became rampant.
 

Jackie Chan's Work

Jackie Chan is known for films like Rush Hour and The Karate Kid franchise. On the work front, the actor has several upcoming films. Projects such as New Police Story 2Project P, and Five Against a Bullet are said to be in various stages of development. He is also rumored to be working on Rush Hour 4.

