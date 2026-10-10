Join Google Without Any Degree With Pay Up To Rs 11 Crore. Check Details

Google DeepMind is hiring engineers for Polaris, a new team focused on developing evaluation frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI) coding agents. The role offers a staggering compensation package of up to $1.1 million (Rs 10.6 crore). While most jobs of such pay and responsibility require candidates with a long list of degrees from prestigious institutes, Google highlighted in the job description that the role does not have any formal degree requirement. Instead, the company is looking for exceptional problem-solvers capable of tackling complex technical challenges

In a post on X, Google DeepMind invited engineers to join Polaris and build the future of AI coding agents whilst giving them the freedom to prototype architectures and publish research.

"Create tasks that will be used to measure Gemini's ability to perform long-horizon software engineering tasks, and launch entirely new projects within DeepMind aimed at improving Gemini's training data and evaluations," reads the job description.

Tamay Besiroglu, a research scientist at DeepMind, reposted the job ad, highlighting that the team required members who can solve hard problems.

"We're hiring exceptional engineers to join the team. No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems. Total comp is $550k-$1.1M (job ad says something else, but ignore that)," said Besiroglu.

While there is no degree requirement, the job requires individuals to have experience in software development or programming. They should also be comfortable using AI-assisted coding tools, developer agents, or LLM-based workflows for software development.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience participating in competitive programming, mathematics competitions (e.g., IMO, USAMO, Putnam, or IOI), or hackathons.

Experience designing rubrics, evaluation frameworks, or benchmark datasets for machine learning models.

Ability to quickly adapt to and learn new programming paradigms, tools, and technical stacks.

Check The Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that more companies should remove the degree barrier and focus on hiring the most talented problem-solvers.

"No degree required and problem-solving as the actual bar. More companies should hire like this, honestly," said one user, while another added: "Great opportunity if you're excited about deep analysis and evaluation of coding agents!"

A third commented: "No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems. Total comp is $550k-$1.1M. We're living in a golden age."

A fourth said: "Applied. I know my application won't even be seen, but still, you miss 100 per cent of the shots you don't take."