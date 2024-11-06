Joe Biden's Hometown Pays Tribute As Scranton Celebrates Its Famous Son

Joe Biden has always embraced his Scranton roots, often referred to as "Scranton Joe."

Scranton, Pennsylvania, has a number of locations dedicated to its well-known son, President Joe Biden. Biden Street passes by the courthouse and the iconic "Electric City" sign, while the President Joseph R Biden Jr Motorway goes into the centre of the city, according to The Guardian. Additionally, there is Biden Way, an honoured roadway close to Biden's birthplace and residence until he was ten years old.

At Hank's Hoagies, close to Biden's childhood home, a life-size cutout of the president stands alongside shelves of memorabilia. Biden is even a member of the restaurant's Hall of Fame.

Also Read | US Faces Surge In Highly Contagious 'Jock Itch' Cases Linked To Sexual Activity

Despite the strong ties between the president and Scranton, his visit during the final weekend of his campaign was low-key. He stopped by two union halls to support Kamala Harris, bringing his granddaughter Natalie on stage at one stop and singing "Happy Birthday" to a union worker at another.

Also Read | Moments Before Donald Trump Declares Victory, US Conducts Hypersonic Missile Test

According to The Guardian, Biden may have represented Delaware in the US Senate for more than three decades, but he has always made it clear that he is a son of Scranton. For a president who has staked his presidency on defending the soul of the nation, Scranton, the small city nestled in the mountains of the Wyoming valley in what might be the most important swing state in the nation, has served as his moral compass. His adopted nickname, after all, is "Scranton Joe".