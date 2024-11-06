Moments Before Donald Trump Declares Victory, US Conducts Hypersonic Missile Test

Shortly before former President Donald Trump made a statement regarding his lead in the US presidential election, the US defence forces reportedly conducted a test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a move that underscored ongoing strategic defence readiness.

Launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, the unarmed missile travelled more than 4,000 miles across the Pacific Ocean in the direction of the Kwajalein Atoll in the North Pacific. With a top speed of 15,000 miles per hour, the Minuteman III shows that the US military can hit targets anywhere in the world in 30 minutes.

However, the defence officials have clarified that the test was planned years in advance as part of regular drills, aimed at showcasing the "readiness of nuclear US forces." The launch underscores the US commitment to maintaining a state of readiness for its strategic arsenal amidst evolving global security landscapes.

"This test launch marks the start of a remarkable week for our Guardians and Airmen at Vandenberg, with two test launches scheduled from the Western Range," Colonel Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, told The Metro.

"These tests hold immense significance, not only for our nation's defence but also serve as a pivotal moment in showcasing the exceptional capabilities and expertise of our dedicated team."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who is on the brink of a landslide win in the US election, Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump thanked his supporters today and described it as a "magnificent victory for the American people". He also referred to the July 13 assassination attempt and said "God spared my life for a reason".

The 78-year-old is currently projected to win 267 electoral college votes, three short of the magic figure of 270. The opponent, incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing at 224.

Describing the Republican campaign as the "greatest political movement of all time", Trump said, "We are going to help our country heal, fix our borders, we made history for a reason tonight. We have achieved the most incredible political win. I want to thank the American people. I will fight for you and your family with every breath in my body."