Donald Trump Launches "Victory 45-47" Fragrances Worth Rs 21,316: All About It

US President Donald Trump has introduced his new line of perfumes and colognes - "Victory 45-47", celebrating his historic win in the 2025 presidential election. The collection has products for both men and women. They come with the tagline: "Winning, Strength, and Success."

On his Truth Social platform, the 78-year-old announced the launch of the new collection of "Trump Fragrances" and shared the link to the website. "Trump Fragrances are here," he wrote, encouraging everyone to view and purchase.

"They're called "Victory 45-47" because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success - For men and women," he added.

"Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!" he concluded.

According to the product description, "Victory 47 - Trump Cologne for Men" is intended "for men who lead with strength, confidence, and purpose" and "blends rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish."

Trump said the fragrances are more than just perfume, they are "a celebration of resilience and success" embodied.

"Victory 47-Trump Perfume for Women" has been described as capturing "confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination" in each spray. It is "a sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that's your go-to signature for any occasion," read the description on the website.

The iconic gilded statue of the US president is included in the distinct scents, the Cologne for Men and the Eau De Parfum for Women.

Each bottle of Trump's Victory 45-47 perfume and cologne line costs $249 (Rs 21,316). But it offers a discount of $100 if a buyer purchases two bottles, lowering the price tag to $199 (Rs 17,035) per product.

Because of the "Gift Bundle Discount, " one can also save $150 on the total price by adding another perfume to your cart.

Trump's latest fragrance line comes after his earlier 'Fight, Fight, Fight' line of fragrance and perfume. It was released following the July assassination attempt last year at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The cover and perfume bottles also include Trump's famous fist-pumping photo.

Last year, the US president's brand, Trump Fragrance, grew in popularity when he promoted his $199 fragrance among other products, such as 'Trump Watches.'