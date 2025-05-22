In Pics: All You Need To Know About US' Minuteman III Missile

The US Air Force launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Minuteman III, in a doomsday missile test on Wednesday. The missile was unarmed when it was launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to the US Air Force, the missile flew about 4,200 miles, at a speed of more than 15,000 miles per hour, to the US Army Space and Missile Defence Command's Ronald Reagan Ballistic Defence test site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

Here's all you need to know about the Minuteman III Missile

The Minuteman III nuclear-capable missile is equipped with a single Mark-21 high-fidelity re-entry vehicle

It would typically contain a nuclear payload if it were launched operationally

It has been test-launched many times in the past - even moments before Donald Trump declared his Presidential victory in November 2024.

The Minuteman is a 1970-era program that the Air Force plans to replace with the Sentinel system.

It uses solid rocket fuel, making it less complex to maintain than liquid-fueled missiles.

The missile has three stages to reach its high speed and altitude.

The Minuteman III is designed to carry a nuclear warhead, forming a key part of the US nuclear deterrence strategy.

The Minuteman III has a rapid launch capability, allowing for quick responses to potential threats.

The missile has a high reliability record, with testing showing near 100% success rates.

