US Tests Hypersonic Missile Capable Of Striking Moscow Within 30 Minutes

The weapon traveled more than 4,000 miles at speeds over 15,000 miles per hour.

The United States Air Force successfully launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early Tuesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This test marks the first of two scheduled for this week.

Air Force Global Strike Command, responsible for maintaining the nation's nuclear deterrent, conducted the launch in collaboration with Space Force guardians. The unarmed missile, equipped with a single test reentry vehicle, blasted off at 12:56 AM Pacific Time, leaving a fiery trail across the sky north of Santa Barbara.

According to the Air Force, this test launch programme is crucial for "validating and verifying the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system."

According to airandspaceforces.com, the Minuteman III travelled approximately 4,200 miles at speeds exceeding 15,000 mph before reaching its designated target zone near the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

"Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are committed to supporting our mission partners and these vitally important test launches from the Western Range," said Colonel Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander. "Test launches like these are critical to safeguarding the defence of our nation."

Consistent with previous test launches, this routine, unarmed ICBM test launch will validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness, and accuracy of the weapon system.

"A previous test launch slated for February 2024 had to be postponed due to some needed repairs at Reagan Test Site," Colonel Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group commander, said in a release. "This summer's test launch was already scheduled, so it made sense to do them both while all the necessary personnel were in place."