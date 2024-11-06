US Faces Surge In Highly Contagious 'Jock Itch' Cases Linked To Sexual Activity

The infection, which can cause genital tinea, has been linked to sexual contact.

The rare genital fungus known as "jock itch" has become more common in New York this year, according to a health report. In June, Trichophyton mentagrophytes genotype VII (TMVII), the fungus that causes the infection, was identified as the first case in the United States. But according to a new CDC report, four more instances were identified between April and June 2024.

Genital tinea, which affects the skin surrounding the groin, inner thighs, and buttocks, can result from an infection with the fungus. The fact that all of the New York City patients were men who had sex with other men raises the possibility that sexual contact is how the fungus is spread.

"All four patients were cisgender men aged 30-39 years who reported recent sexual contact with other men.Patients A and D reported sexual contact with each other; B and C had no known epidemiologic link to anyone with a known TMVII infection. Patient D was a sex worker. TMVII infections have been reported among men who have sex with men in France since 2021 and previously in men who have travelled to Southeast Asia for sex tourism," the CDC said in a statement.

The infection is a dermatophyte, meaning it thrives in warm conditions.

What is Jock Itch?: Causes and Effective Treatment Options

Jock itch is a fungal skin infection that causes an itchy rash in warm, moist areas of the body. The rash often affects the groin and inner thighs and may be shaped like a ring. The condition is also called tinea cruris.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), jock itch (tinea cruris) is usually treated with non-prescription antifungal medications. Antifungal creams, ointments, lotions, or powders are usually applied to the skin for 2 to 4 weeks.