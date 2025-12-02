Jimny <i>Chole</i>, Swift <i>Daal</i>: Suzuki Turns Heads With Indian Curry Line In Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation, a leading carmaker in India, has launched a distinctive new product in Japan, heat-and-serve vegetarian Indian curries, originally created for its Indian employees craving familiar flavours while working abroad, according to Kyodo News.

Developed in collaboration with Japanese restaurant group Torizen, the ready-to-eat curry range is uniquely packaged in boxes featuring illustrations of popular Suzuki vehicles, blending the brand's automotive identity with culinary appeal, as per the news agency.

Initially introduced at Suzuki's Hamamatsu headquarters cafeteria in early 2025, the meals received such a strong response from staff that the company decided to make them available to the public. As of June 2025, the curry packs are being sold via Suzuki's official Japanese online store for 918 yen (approximately Rs 545) per 180g pack.

There are currently four curry variants available:

1. Brown Chickpea Masala: Featuring the Maruti Suzuki Jimny

2. Tomato Lentil Daal: With the Maruti Suzuki Swift

3. Daikon Sambal: Showcasing the Suzuki Hayabusa

4. Green Vegetable Moong Dal: Paired with the Suzuki V-Strom 1050 DE

The curry boxes not only highlight Indian ingredients but also include illustrations of the Suzuki models. When purchased as a complete set, the boxes align to reveal a larger design. This initiative is part of Suzuki's broader effort to promote Indian culture in Japan, especially since several Suzuki vehicles sold in Japan are manufactured in India.

Torizen CEO Yoshitaka Date described to Top Gear Magazine, "The dish is filled with gratitude and love for overseas talent, including India." Which is a lovely way of saying that your lunch now carries a whiff of diplomacy, history, and cumin.

Suzuki has hinted at more designs and curry flavours in the future. Perhaps we'll get a Fronx-themed biryani next. Or a Swift Sport Sambhar with 129 bhp and 235 Nm. Until then, this is possibly the only time you can say, "I ate a Jimny" without a seatbelt or airbags involved.