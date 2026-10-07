Jeevan Pramaan 2026: Early Life Certificate Window Opens For Super Senior Citizens

Every year, government pensioners must submit their annual Life Certificate, commonly known as the Jeevan Pramaan Patra, to ensure their monthly pensions continue without interruption. While most retirees complete this task in November, super senior citizens enjoy an extended timeframe. The early submission window opened on October 1 for eligible pensioners.

As explained by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), "Jeevan Pramaan is a biometric-enabled digital service launched by the Government of India to simplify the process of submitting Life Certificates for pensioners."

"It eliminates the need for physical presence at pension disbursing agencies, ensuring convenience and dignity for retired employees across Central, State, Defence, PSU, and other government organizations. Through Aadhaar-based authentication, pensioners can generate and share their Digital Life Certificate seamlessly with banks and agencies online," it added.

Below is everything to know about eligibility, deadlines, and the available ways to complete the process.

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Who can submit from October 1?

The October 1 window is not open to all retirees. It is specifically meant for super senior citizens aged 80 years and above. As per the official circular, the government established this early window to spare elderly retirees the long queues and crowded bank branches during the November rush.

Pensioners Aged 80 and Above: Can submit their certificate anytime between October 1 and November 30 (giving them a full two-month period).

Pensioners Below 80 Years: Must wait for the standard submission window, which runs from November 1 to November 30.

For all government pensioners, the final date to submit the Life Certificate is November 30, 2026. If they fail to submit the document before this deadline, the pension payments can be temporarily put on hold until the certificate is verified.

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How to submit the Digital Life Certificate (DLC)

The days of standing in long bank queues are over, as pensioners can now complete their verification through multiple convenient channels.

1. Face Authentication through phone: The super senior citizens can generate their certificate from the comfort of home using a smartphone.

Download the Jeevan Pramaan app along with the Aadhaar Face RD app on an Android or iOS device.

Enter details such as the Aadhaar number, Mobile number, PPO number, and account details.

Complete the face scan verification using the smartphone's front camera.

Once verified, an instant acknowledgement and Pramaan ID will be sent via SMS.

2. Doorstep banking services: For elderly individuals who prefer assisted help or struggle with technology, public sector banks and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) offer doorstep services. A representative visits the pensioner's home to collect biometric authentication (fingerprint or iris scan) and submit the certificate on the spot.

3. Bank branches and Citizen Service Centres (CSCs): Pensioners can also visit their local bank branch, Post Office, or nearest Common Service Centre (CSC) to get their biometric scanning done in person.