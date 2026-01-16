EPFO Launches Free Doorstep Service For Pension Scheme. Here's How It Works

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has launched a free doorstep service for EPS (Employees' Pension Scheme) pensioners, allowing them to submit their Digital Life Certificate (DLC) without visiting a bank or EPFO offices.

Under the new initiative, EPFO has partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to send postal workers to pensioners' homes to verify their identities using Aadhaar-based biometric or face authentication and generate the Digital Life Certificate on the spot.

Why Was This Service Started?

Many elderly pensioners face challenges with technology or mobility. Some do not own smartphones, others cannot travel to banks or EPFO offices due to health issues or remote locations, causing a delay in pension payments.

Considering these problems, the doorstep service was introduced to ensure no pensioner's pension got delayed due to procedural difficulties.

What Is A Digital Life Certificate?

A Digital Life Certificate, also called Jeevan Pramaan, is an online proof confirming that a pensioner is alive. It is generated using Aadhaar-linked biometric information such as fingerprint or face authentication. Once submitted, it is valid for one year.

Is this chargeable?

According to the official website, postmen will visit pensioners whose DLC is due and register their DLC without charging them a fee.

The service is free for the pensioners and will be borne by EPFO's Central Pension Processing and Record Centre.

How To Book A Home Visit?

To avail of this free service, pensioners or their family members can call IPPB's customer care number and register a request.

Once the request is received, a postman will be assigned to visit the pensioner's home at the scheduled time.

They will verify their identity using Aadhaar-based biometric or face authentication.

The Digital Life Certificate will then be registered, completing the process securely and easily.