Japan Pays Singles Rs 12,000 To Use Dating Apps In Desperate Bid To Boost Birth Rate

To address the declining birth rate and lack of romantic relationships, the Japanese prefecture of Kochi is offering an annual subsidy of up to 20,000 yen (Rs 11,752) to residents between the ages of 20 and 39 for registering and using certified matchmaking services. The programme is designed to reduce the cost of accessing digital platforms that facilitate introductions between single people, to encourage more long-term relationships.

"To support young people who wish to meet someone or get married, we started providing subsidies for the usage fees of matching apps from April 1, 2026," the local government highlighted in a press release.

Under this scheme, users will be able to pay for all dating app charges, including membership, registration, and monthly fees, incurred between April 1, 2026, and March 10, 2027.

"Maximum grant amount per eligible person: 20,000 yen (rounded down to the nearest thousand yen). There are no restrictions. You can apply as many times as you like until you reach the maximum amount."

Beyond offering subsidies directly to individuals, the Kochi local government is funding organisations that host matchmaking events, aiming to foster opportunities for singles to meet, date, and marry.

"As part of measures to address the declining birthrate, the prefecture will provide subsidies through the "Kochi Prefecture Subsidy for Supporting Opportunities for Meeting People" to organisations that hold events that serve as opportunities for single people to meet, in order to fulfill the wishes of single people who hope to find love and get married," read a March 24 notification by the government.

As part of the programme, an organisation can receive a maximum of 100,000 yen (Rs 58,795) as subsidy, which will be disbursed as a settlement payment after the submission and review of the project performance report.

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Japan's Falling Birth Rate

The number of babies born in Japan fell to a record low of 7,05,809 in 2025, marking a 10th consecutive year of decline. The data includes births to Japanese nationals in Japan, foreign births in Japan and babies born to Japanese nationals overseas.

The world's fourth-biggest economy has one of the world's lowest birth rates and a falling population. The number of people in Japan aged 65 or older hit a record high of 36.25 million in 2024, making it one of the world's fastest-ageing societies. The elderly now account for 29.3 per cent of Japan's total population, also a new high.