Jack Russell Miraculously Survives After Falling Down One Of The UK's Largest Waterfalls

The rescue team spotted the dog in one of the lower pools.

A Jack Russell Terrier was saved by a Mountain Rescue Team after falling 60 metres down one of the UK's largest waterfalls.

According to The Metro, the small dog tumbled down the Grey Mare's Tail Waterfall near Moffatt, Dumfriesshire, in Scotland, just before 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

The waterfall is one of the UK's largest and a famous Scottish beauty spot near Loch Skeen. Amazingly, Louis survived the huge fall and was successfully rescued by three volunteers from the 15-strong local Moffat Mountain Rescue Team.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team shared the rescue efforts on its social media page and wrote, "At 14:46 on Sunday, July 16th, Moffat MRT were contacted by Police Scotland Dumfries & Galloway to assist in the search and rescue of Jack Russell Louie after he took a fall down the Grey Mare's Tail near Moffat. The famous waterfall is one of the highest in the UK, plunging over 60 metres into the valley below. Louie was last seen tumbling down the hillside before disappearing out of sight."

A total of 15 team members attended the callout, most of whom were halfway down Criffel near Dumfries at the time on a training exercise. Three team members were initially deployed to locate the dog and plan the best way to access him safely.

Once Louie was spotted in one of the lower pools, having fallen the full length of the waterfall, the team set up a rope system to lower a single team member with our specialised Lyon Equipment Ltd. animal rescue bag (purchased following the rescue of the last dog who had taken a tumble into the tail), where he was secured and placed onto the bag.

"Now joined by additional team members, Louie was transported back to the car park using the rope system and our rescue equipment designed specifically for accessing the lower pools of Grey Mare's Tail. Louie was pulled out of the waterfall alive and was very pleased to be reunited with his owner."