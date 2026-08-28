ITR Filing AY 2026-27: Who Must File By August 31 And What Happens If You Miss It

Not all taxpayers have the same deadline to file their Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. While salaried individuals and those filing ITR-1 or ITR-2 were supposed to file their returns by July 31, 2026, taxpayers with business or professional income may have had more time, depending on whether their accounts needed to be audited.

For AY 2026-27, taxpayers should check the deadline that applies to them based on their income and whether a tax audit is required.

Who Needs To File By August 31, 2026

The August 31, 2026, deadline is mainly for taxpayers with business or professional income whose accounts do not require an audit.

This can include certain freelancers, consultants, self-employed individuals, and small business owners, depending on the nature of their income and the tax rules applicable to them.

The Income Tax Department has specified August 31 as the filing deadline for eligible non-audit cases involving business or professional income for AY 2026-27.

Chartered Accountant On Deadlines

According to Chartered Accountant Chirag Chauhan from CA Chauhan & Co, if taxpayers miss the August 31 deadline to file an Income Tax Return (ITR) for business or professional income in non-audit cases, they can still file the return by December 31, 2026. However, they will have to pay a late filing fee.

Those with total income above Rs 5 lakh may have to pay a fee of Rs 5,000. For those with income up to Rs 5 lakh, the fee is Rs 1,000.

If any tax is still unpaid, interest of 1% per month, or part of a month, may also be charged under Section 234A.

Missing the August 31 deadline does not mean that taxpayers will lose their tax refund. If they are eligible for a refund, they can still claim it by filing a belated return before December 31.

The return must also be verified for the refund to be processed. The Income Tax Department allows 30 days for e-verification after filing the return.

How To Avoid Last-Minute Rush

According to CA Sajal Singh, taxpayers filing their ITR should keep the following things in mind to avoid a last-minute rush:

1. Collect documents early: Keep your PAN, Aadhaar, Form 16, and bank statements ready as soon as they are issued.

2. Cross-verify tax data: Check your tax-related information carefully before filing the return.

3. Select the correct form: Choose the appropriate ITR form based on your income and eligibility.

4. Reconcile AIS and Form 26AS: Make sure the information in your Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS matches your records.

5. Choose the right tax regime: Select the tax regime that is suitable for your income slab and financial situation.