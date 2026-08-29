iPhone Storage Full? Follow These 10 Steps To Free Up Space

Running out of storage on an iPhone can make it difficult to install the latest software update or take new photos. Unwanted apps, photos, videos, files, and downloads can quickly fill up the device. Removing items you no longer need can create more space and may also help your iPhone work more smoothly.

Here are 10 simple steps to free up storage on your iPhone.

Step 1: Check Your iPhone Storage

Before deleting anything, first check what is taking up the most space on your iPhone.

Open Settings and tap General.

Select iPhone Storage.

Check the colour-coded storage bar at the top to see how much space is available.

Scroll down to see which apps and files are using the most storage.

Step 2: Delete Or Offload Unused Apps

Apps that you no longer use can take up a lot of storage. You can either delete them completely or offload them.

How To Delete An App

Find the app on the Home Screen.

Press and hold the app icon.

Tap Remove App.

Select Delete App.

Tap Delete to confirm.

How To Offload An App

Open Settings and tap General.

Select iPhone Storage.

Tap the app you want to remove.

Select Offload App.

Step 3: Manage Photos And Videos

Photos and videos can use a large amount of storage. Deleting old or unwanted photos and videos can help free up space.

How To Delete Photos And Videos

Open the Photos app.

Tap Select at the top right.

Choose the photos and videos you want to delete.

Tap the Trash icon.

How To Permanently Delete Photos And Videos

Deleted photos and videos can remain in the Recently Deleted folder.

Open the Photos app and scroll down.

Tap Recently Deleted.

Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID if prompted.

Tap Select at the top right.

Tap the three-dot icon at the bottom right.

Select Delete All.

Tap Delete From This iPhone to permanently remove them.

Step 4: Delete Downloaded Files

Downloaded files can remain on your iPhone and continue to use storage.

Open the Files app.

Select On My iPhone.

Tap the three-dot menu at the top left.

Select Size to arrange files by size.

Press and hold the file you want to remove.

Select Delete.

Go back to the main screen and tap Recently Deleted.

Press and hold the file again.

Select Delete Now to permanently remove it.

Step 5: Clear Safari Data

Safari stores cookies, cache files, and other website data, which can also take up storage.

Open Settings.

Scroll down and select Apps.

Tap Safari.

Find Clear History and Website Data.

Select Clear History.

Step 6: Remove Old Podcasts And Music

Downloaded music and podcasts can take up extra storage. If you can stream them using Wi-Fi or mobile data, you can remove the downloads you no longer need.

How To Delete Podcasts

Open the Podcasts app.

Find the episode you want to remove.

Swipe left on the episode or press and hold it.

Select Remove Download.

To remove an entire show, press and hold its title ,and select Remove Download.

How To Delete Music

Open the Music app.

Go to Library.

Find the song or album you want to remove.

Swipe left on the song or album.

Tap the Trash icon.

Step 7: Remove Large Attachments From Messages

Photos, videos, and other attachments in Messages can use a significant amount of storage. You can check and remove large files that you no longer need.

Open Settings.

Tap General.

Select iPhone Storage.

Find and tap Messages.

Check categories such as Photos, Videos, and Other Attachments.

Tap a category to view the files.

Tap Edit and select the attachments you want to remove.

Tap the Trash icon.

Step 8: Delete Unnecessary Notes

Notes can also build up over time, especially if you use the app for school or college work.

Open the Notes app.

Find the note you no longer need.

Press and hold the note.

Select Delete.

Go to the Recently Deleted folder to permanently remove it.

If you have saved photos from your notes, you can also delete those photos through the Photos app.

Step 9: Free Up Space From WhatsApp And Telegram

Media and other files saved in messaging apps can take up a lot of storage.

How To Clear Telegram Storage

Open Telegram.

Tap Settings at the bottom right.

Select Data and Storage.

Tap Storage Usage.

Select Clear Entire Cache.

How To Clear WhatsApp Storage

Open WhatsApp.

Go to the Settings tab.

Select Storage and Data.

Tap Manage Storage.

Open the Larger than 5 MB section.

Select and delete large files you no longer need.

Step 10: Remove Old Voice Recordings

Old voice recordings can also take up storage if they remain on your iPhone for a long time.

Open the Voice Memos app.

Find the recording you want to delete.

Swipe left on the recording.

Tap Delete.

By reviewing storage usage and removing unnecessary apps, files, downloads, and media, you can free up valuable space on your iPhone, improve performance, and ensure smoother updates and everyday use.