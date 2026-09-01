iPhone 18 Pro Vs iPhone 17 Pro: What's New, What's Better And Should You Upgrade?

Apple is gearing up for its next major iPhone launch, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to be unveiled at the company's September 2026 event. The company announced Wednesday that it will host a launch event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on September 9. Media invites featured a glowing Apple logo and the tagline "Surprise and shine" with the event set to begin at 10 am Pacific time. According to The Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 18 Pro would start at $1,299.

Notably, it is Apple's first major product launch under John Ternus, who will take the reins from Tim Cook on September 1.

For anyone who currently owns an iPhone 17, the big question is whether it makes sense to upgrade to the iPhone 18 generation. The answer may depend less on how new the phone looks and more on what features Apple has to offer in the new device.

1. Performance: A bigger jump?

The iPhone 17 Pro already comes with Apple's A19 Pro chip, a six-core CPU, a six-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to bring Apple's next-generation chip, likely offering improvements in processing power, graphics and on-device AI.

For everyday users, however, the difference may not be immediately noticeable. Those who use demanding games, video-editing apps or AI-heavy features are more likely to benefit from the newer hardware.

2. Camera upgrades could be a big reason

The iPhone 17 Pro already has a 48MP triple-camera system, including a 48MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP telephoto, along with up to 8x optical-quality zoom.

According to a report in MacRumors, Apple could introduce a variable-aperture main camera, potentially giving users greater control over how much light enters the lens and improving photography in different lighting conditions. If photography and videography are priorities, this could become one of the more meaningful reasons to upgrade.

3. Design and display

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion and refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain the premium display experience, but reports suggest Apple could make changes to the front-facing camera and Dynamic Island area, as per report by PCMag. Some rumours have pointed towards a smaller cutout or greater use of under-display technology, although these details remain unconfirmed.

Additionally, leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro might come in Black, Silver, Light Blue, and also a stylish 'Dark Cherry', which will be added to the standout flagship colour option. Last time, orange was a hit. Dark Cherry is also expected to go viral.

4. More RAM and better AI

iPhone 17 base has 8GB RAM. Reports have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro could receive additional RAM (12GB or 9GB),to unlock iOS 27 features like Siri Expressive Voices and better dictation.

That could matter more over the next few years as Apple Intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into iOS.

5. What about the regular iPhone 18?

Reports suggest Apple may launch the iPhone 18 Pro models first, while the standard iPhone 18 could arrive later, potentially as part of a staggered release strategy. That means consumers considering the regular iPhone 18 may have to wait longer, while those looking for Apple's newest high-end technology could see the Pro models first.

So, should you upgrade?

For an iPhone 17 owner, an upgrade may not be essential unless the iPhone 18 Pro delivers substantial improvements in cameras, AI, battery life or design. The iPhone 17 Pro is already a powerful flagship with a 120 Hz display, an A19 Pro chip and an advanced 48 MP camera system.

But for someone using an older iPhone, the iPhone 18 Pro could be a more compelling upgrade.