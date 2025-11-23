Indian Man Quits JPMorgan Job And Takes 70% Pay Cut, Builds $6 Million Startup: "It Felt Robotic"

A 33-year-old man from Gurugram left his lucrative JPMorgan job after feeling his work had become "robotic." He took a 70% pay cut to pursue a more meaningful career. Meet Semlani, cofounder of fintech platform Tartan, joined JPMorgan in 2015 and climbed the ranks in the US and India. He says he was driven by the idea of "30 VP" goal - becoming a vice president by 30, but realised it didn't fulfill him.

"I was two years into my time at JPMorgan when I realized how disillusioned I'd become with my life. It felt robotic," Semlani told Business Insider.

Over time, the routine wore him down. At 26, every day felt the same. He would be in the office by 9 am, go to the same meetings, do the same actions, and leave at 7 p.m. During that time, he lost friends and relationships. Seeking clarity, Semlani signed up for a 10-day silent meditation retreat. Without phones or talking, he began questioning his life. He asked himself if he really wanted to live like this, and if this was how he wanted to be known.

After returning, he knew it was time to quit. He informed his manager and formally resigned in February 2018. Leaving JPMorgan was difficult, he said, because the job had become part of his identity. If he went to an event and said he worked at JPMorgan, it meant something. He also admitted he had grown accustomed to the lifestyle his salary allowed.

"I didn't see a future for myself at JPMorgan. I had just grown accustomed to the status, validation, and money it provided," he said.

Semlani then joined a startup that helped international students with scholarships, loans, and grants, drawn by his own experience as an international student. The move involved a 70% pay cut and a major lifestyle change, including cutting back on eating out and travelling. At times, he even considered returning to JPMorgan. But the startup environment gave him something the corporate world never did.

"Being able to grab coffee with the CEO, share ideas, and see decisions happen in real time changed me. It was a real startup hustle, and I was actually building things, not just attending meetings.I felt meaningfully busy, not just calendar busy. That's when it clicked for me that success isn't only about money or titles. If I focused on becoming truly competent and useful, the success and money would eventually find their way," he added.

In late 2019, the startup faced fundraising issues and he was let go. Though tough, he realised he couldn't fit into a traditional corporate structure again. During the pandemic, he used the time to explore new ideas and cofounded Tartan. The company has since raised over $6 million from global investors and grown into a leading data-infrastructure platform.

Semlani credits his time at JPMorgan for shaping his discipline and structure, but his definition of success has evolved. "These days, success isn't about title, big paychecks, or nice things. It's not even about chasing a goal 10 years down the line. It's about what keeps me going every day. If I'm waking up in the morning smiling and going to sleep smiling, I think I'm good," he said.